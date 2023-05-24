Jury begins to consider verdict in family sexual abuse trial

The five defendants deny all of the charges against them at the Central Criminal Court. Photograph: Alan Betson

The jury in a child abuse trial involving several members of an extended family has been sent home for the evening having spent most of the day considering its verdict.

A 66-year-old man and his three sons, aged 38, 40 and 41, are on trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with numerous counts of sexually abusing four family members, who were all children at the time.

The 63-year-old wife of the oldest man is also on trial charged with assisting one of her sons who allegedly anally raped her granddaughter, and assaulting her granddaughter.

The court has heard that the alleged offences occurred between 1999 and 2005 in various locations around the country. The jury has been told that the complainants and the accused are all part of an extended Traveller family.

The five defendants deny all of the charges against them. The complainants are the older couple’s daughter, their granddaughter and their two nephews.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring told the jury to cease their deliberation just after 4.30pm on Wednesday. The jurors will return tomorrow to continue their consideration of the verdicts.