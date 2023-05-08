Lawyers for Gerard Hutch due to seek substantial legal costs after murder acquittal

Gerard Hutch walks free from court last month after he was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Two men who provided getaway vehicles for the Regency hotel attack during which Kinahan gang member David Byrne was shot dead are due back before the Special Criminal Court on Monday for sentencing arguments.

The case of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who was acquitted by the non-jury court last month of the murder of Mr Byrne, is listed for mention concerning legal costs issues.

Lawyers for Mr Hutch (60), from The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, are expected to seek substantial costs in connection with the 52-day trial. A full hearing on costs issues is expected to be deferred to another date.

The trial was told the murder of Mr Byrne on February 5th 2016 escalated the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime organisations which has cost 18 lives to date.

In their judgment of April 17th, Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkely and Judge Gráinne Malone said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt the Regency attack was orchestrated by the Hutch criminal organisation.

The court found Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney (52), of Druimnigh Woods, Portmarnock, Dublin, guilty of facilitating the attack by providing getaway vehicles.

On Monday, the court will hear submissions from prosecution and defence counsel in relation to sentencing of Murphy and Bonney after which it is expected to defer its decision to a later date.

In its findings concerning Murphy, it found that he, knowing of the existence of the Hutch criminal organisation, provided access to his Toyota Avensis taxi at St Vincent’s GAA club on February 5th 2016 intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by the Hutches.

In relation to Bonney, it was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt he had possession of a black BMW jeep, registered to his father’s company, in February 2016, that this vehicle was the one depicted in a CCTV montage of vehicle movements on February 5th 2016 and that he was the sole driver of it throughout that day.

Having regard to Bonney’s movements on February 5th 2016, the court was satisfied that he, knowing of the existence of the Hutch criminal organisation, provided access to the Black BMW at St Vincent’s GAA cub car park intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by the Hutches.

When acquitting Gerard Hutch of the murder charge, the court noted the prosecution case was that he was one of two gunmen wearing fake Garda tactical gear who shot David Byrne a number of times in the hotel, causing catastrophic injuries from which he died instantly.

Due to the court’s concerns about the credibility of the main prosecution witness Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor whom the court noted was an accomplice and a potential entrant to the State’s Witness Protection Programme, it said it required independent evidence to corroborate allegations made by Dowdall against Mr Hutch.

It went on to conclude that audio recordings of conversations between Gerard Hutch and Dowdall did not provide independent evidence of Dowdall’s allegations, including an allegation that Gerard Hutch had told Dowdall he was one of the Regency attackers. The audio did not establish Gerard Hutch’s actual presence or participation in the murder “but is consistent with the Hutch family being behind the Regency attack”, the court said.

A “reasonable possibility” arose on the evidence that the Regency was planned by Patsy Hutch, a brother of Gerard Hutch, and that the latter “stepped in, as head of the family to attempt to sort out the aftermath” of the Regency, particularly as his own life was at risk, the court observed.

Part of the audio referred to Gerard Hutch having said to Dowdall in Spain, after the murder of Gary Hutch in September 2015 [which sparked the Hutch-Kinahan feud] that it “was not his fight”, the court noted.