Man charged with drugs offences as part of Garda operation targeting organised crime in Limerick

A man appeared in court on Friday charged with drugs offences as part of a Garda operation targeting organised criminal activity in Limerick.

Michael Kalinowski, 36, with an address at Clonunion Cottage, Adare, Co Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court, and was charged with one count of possession of almost €80,000 worth of suspected drugs, and one count of simple possession.

Mr Kalinowski, a Polish national, was provided with a interpreter during the hearing before Judge Paul Kelly, president of the District Court.

Mr Kalinowski is accused of possession of €65,000 worth of amphetamine tablets and €14,500 worth of suspected cannabis at a location in Limerick on Thursday, April 27th.

READ MORE

The court was told he has lived in Ireland for the past 12 years and has a “significant” history of employment.

The accused recently changed jobs, having previously worked as a delivery driver, and had been working as a warehouse operative for the past six weeks on a weekly income of €450.

Garda Ryan Hill, Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, Henry Street Garda Station, said he arrested Mr Kalinowski at 11.57pm, Thursday night.

Garda Hill said the accused “made no reply” after he was charged and cautioned under Section 15 and Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Kalinowski agreed to adhere to a number of strict bail conditions, including to reside at an address in Adare, to sign on daily at Roxboro Road Garda Station, to obey a curfew and surrender his passport.

Inspector Liam Wallace, Roxboro Road Garda Station, said that “given the nature of the charges and the amount of drugs involved” the State was seeking an independent surety of €2,000, of which €1,000 had to be approved by gardaí.

Inspector Wallace said Gardai had concerns Mr Kalinowski had “no immediate ties” in Ireland. Defence counsel Joseph McMahon BL, acting on behalf of defence solicitor Sarah Ryan, argued Mr Kalinowski was a long-time resident in Ireland, that his sister was also residing here, and he had had a record of being “consistently” employed here over the past 12 years.

Mr Kalinowski was arrested by gardaí during an “intelligence-led” operation, it was heard.

Judge Kelly remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail, on an independent surety of €2,000 of which €1,000 was to be lodged and approved by gardaí, to appear before Limerick District Court, on May 2nd.