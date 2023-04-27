Court dismisses student’s case over injury from ‘leapfrogging’ over pole during PE class

The boy sued the school through his mother, Sabrina Hayden from Newbridge, Co Kildare. Photograph: Collins Courts

A student who injured himself when he “leapfrogged” over a three-foot high marker pole during a physical education class has lost a High Court action against his primary school.

Scott Hayden was 12 and a sixth-class pupil at Scoil Mhuire senior national school in Newbridge, Co Kildare, when the accident happened on May 13th, 2019.

Through his mother, Sabrina Hayden, of the Oaks, Newbridge, he sued the school’s board of management for negligence and breach of duty of care.

It was claimed the pole was a potential hazard and should have been removed prior to Scott and other pupils doing what was called the “daily mile” run around the school football pitches.

The school denied the claims and said the accident was not foreseeable and the poles were part of a school’s standard sports equipment.

Scott, now aged 16, told the court he decided to “leapfrog” over the pole although he agreed it was not part of the exercise.

At the top of a pole, which was one of a number used to mark the cross-country running route, was a steel eyelet through which tape could be fed if necessary. When he jumped, he came in contact with the eyelet and this caused a 3cm laceration, the court heard.

His mother brought him to hospital and he received stitches to the wound.

Mel Christle SC, for the boy, submitted to the court that the school had a high duty of care to young students like this. The school had a safety statement that identified PE equipment as potentially hazardous, he said.

This pole was there for another activity entirely and it had no purpose for the children doing the daily mile run, he said. In those circumstances, the presence of the poles was a clear breach of the defendant’s duty of care, he said.

Finbarr Fox SC, for the school board, said this was a standard piece of sports equipment.

“The young lad made a rather foolish decision to leapfrog it,” he said. Nobody else had done this and he had never done it before, he said.

To say the teacher should have said the children could not go out running because the poles were there was an unreal proposition, he said. There was no negligence on the part of the school or the teacher and the case must fail, counsel said.

The court heard the boy suffered a “nasty laceration” in the accident. He was out of school for two months and he was unable to play football, his passion, for the rest of that season as a result of his injury.

Scott told the court there were eight poles around the football pitches and he had run around a number of them.

“I started to approach a corner and decided I was going to hop over and I tried to leapfrog but did not realise I had cut my trousers on the pole,” he said.

He continued running for a short distance realising he was bleeding and the teacher brought him into the school building.

After hearing evidence from Scott’s mother, the boy’s doctors and engineers for both sides, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart dismissed the case.

She said Scott’s evidence was critical to her decision. She could not ignore that he said he had been doing this running since third class and even on the day of the accident he had already run around the poles on multiple occasions before deciding to leapfrog one.

She asked if all schools must be responsible for anticipating a 12-year-old would take this action. It seemed to her that even if the pole was permanently there, it did not constitute a hazard.

She was not satisfied the poles constituted a hazard and she found the school was not in breach of its duty of care.

She told the boy the decision was “not a reflection on you, it [the case] was brought by your mother”.

Mr Fox said he was not applying for costs at this stage but asked for liberty to do so if the plaintiff decided to appeal. The judge said he could do so.