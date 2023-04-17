Regency hotel trial: Two men guilty of facilitating murder of David Byrne

Judgment will be delivered in Dublin later today in the murder trial of Gerard Hutch. Photograph: Collins Courts

Two men have been found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of facilitating, through provision of getaway vehicles, the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, and Jason Bonney (50), Drumnigh Woods, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, had both denied charges of facilitating the murder by making vehicles available to a criminal organisation.

The court is cotinuing to read its long judgment in the trial.

Gerard Hutch, wearing a navy jacket, white shirt and tan trousers, and with shoulder-length grey hair and a beard, was in the packed court today when the three judge, non-jury court began delivering judgment on the trial which ran for 52 days.

The prosecution case was that Gerard Hutch (60), with a last address at The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, was one of two men who shot Mr Byrne at the hotel during an attack on February 5th 2016.

In relation to the charge against Mr Bonney, the court rejected his case that his father William Bonney, who died in 2019, was driving a Black BMW X5 at certain times on the date of the Regency attack.

The court was “lied to in the most malevolent manner” in the effort by Mr Bonney to implicate his dead father, Ms Justice Burns said.

The court was satisfied that Mr Bonney drove the Black BMWX5 at relevant times, that the vehicle was part of a convoy of vehicles used in connection with the regency attack and he was the driver of the vehicle when Kevin ‘Flatcap’ Murray got into that vehicle after the Regency attack.

It was also satisfied he knew of the Hutch criminal organisation and that he provided access to the Black BMWX5 facilitate the commission of a serious offence by the Hutches.

Armed gardaí were inside and outside the Criminal Courts of Justice when Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkely and Judge Gráinne Malone gave their decision.

Delivering the judgment, Ms Justice Burns described the attack on the Regency as a “meticulously planned high velocity assassination attempt” which left one man dead and two injured.

This “atrocity” sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin and led to other killings, she said.

The trial had heard that Jonathan Dowdall, the main prosecution witness, was previously charged with the murder of 33-year-old Mr Byrne, who suffered catastrophic injuries.

The murder charge against Dowdall was dropped last October following his plea in September to a lesser charge of facilitating the murder by the booking of a room in the hotel the previous evening.

The prosecution contended that room was used by a now deceased dissident republican, Kevin ‘Flatcap’ Murray who, it alleged, was among the attackers.

Among its findings today, the SCC was satisfied the room was used by Murray, that he entered it on the night of February 4th 2016, left it on the morning of February 5th and later travelled to the hotel in the Ford transit van used in the attack.

Dowdall had testified his father Patrick was asked by Patsy Hutch to book the room for a “friend”.

He and his father were jailed for four and two years respectively on the facilitation charge.

Days after their sentencing, the trial of Mr Hutch and his co-accused opened on October 18th.

During prolonged cross-examination of Dowdall, Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, put to him there were “two big lies” at the heart of his evidence.

The first was that Gerard Hutch had collected key cards for a room in the hotel from Dowdall and his father on Dublin’s Richmond Road on February 4th 2016, the evening before the attack on the hotel, counsel said.

The second was that Mr Hutch had “confessed” to Dowdall in a park in Whitehall a few days late, Mr Grehan said.

Dowdall denied he was lying about those matters and denied counsel’s suggestion he was a “master manipulator”. Dowdall was previously jailed in 2017 for 12 years for serious offences involving the ‘waterboarding’ of a man at his home in 2015.

During his evidence, Dowdall said he had learned in prison the “real reason” the Hutch/Kinahan feud started was that Gary Hutch and Patrick Hutch had decided to take some €4.5 million linked to the Kinahans and to shoot Daniel Kinahan but that Patrick Hutch Junior, while hiding in bushes, shot a boxer instead.

At the close of the case, Mr Grehan argued Dowdall was a “liar” and there was no evidence to support the murder charge against Mr Hutch.

Fiona Murphy SC, for the prosecution, said Dowdall was an admitted liar but that did not mean his evidence in the case could not be believed. The prosecution disputed submissions made by lawyers on behalf of Mr Murphy and Mr Bonney that the evidence did not support the charges against them.

Just before delivering the SCC judgment today, Ms Justice Burns said the court had learned of the serious injuries sustained by a senior PSNI officer, John Caldwell, who had given evidence during the trial and the court wanted to extend its best wishes to him for his recovery. The detective was shot on February 22nd last, while he was off-duty, in a car park outside a GAA club in Omagh.

In the judgment, the judge outlined the evidence concerning the arrival of a transit van containing six occupants outside the Regency on the afternoon of February 5th 2016.

She outlined evidence including the shooting of Mr Byrne by two men inside the hotel and concerning the movements of several persons and vehicles on February 4th and February 5th 2016.

The judge said all three accused are entitled to the presumption of innocence and the onus of proof rests with the prosecution.

The court can only decide the case on the evidence put before it, she added. The court can draw inferences from evidence but cannot speculate.

The judge first dealt with the evidence against Mr Bonney and Mr Murphy which she said consisted of circumstantial evidence including CCTV evidence concerning the movements of two different vehicles allegedly driven by the men.

It is not derogatory of evidence to say it is circumstantial, she said.

The prosecution case was that a Toyota Avensis taxi seen at various locations on February 5th was Paul Murphy’s and that he was driving it on February 5th and had used it to collect one of the six Regency Hotel raiders at St Vincent’s GAA club car park after the attack.

The court was satisfied that the Toyota Avensis taxi used to carry one of the raiders was Paul Murphy’s and the vehicle was acting in concert with other cars which were at the car park at that time. the court was satisfied Mr Murphy travelled in convoy and his Toyotx Avensis taxi was present at St Vincents GAA car park and the car took one of the hit men from the car park.

She said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of the existence of the Hutch criminal prganisaiton, that Mr Murphy knew the Hutches and that he had a key card to Buckingahm village which was the centre of the Regency operation. On foot of that and other findings, the court found Mr Murphy guilty of the facilitation charge.