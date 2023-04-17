Former DUP councillor pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with child

A former DUP councillor appeared in court to face charges of attempted sexual communication with children.
William Walker (60), formerly from Killyleagh, Co Down, and with a current address at Palentine Road in Blackpool, was charged with two separate offences of attempted communication with a child for the purposes of sexual gratification.
He pleaded guilty at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, to a charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child called ‘Sammy Jo’ on dates between February 10th and 15th, 2022.
When a second similar charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child called ‘Daisy May’ on dates between February 10th and 23rd, 2022 was put to Walker, he replied ‘not guilty’.
Although no details regarding the charges emerged today, it is understood they arise from information supplied to the police by a paedophile hunter group.
As a result of his admission to the first charge, Walker was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register, the length of time he will spend on which will be determined at a later date.
Judge Geoffery Miller KC said he would review the case again on May 3rd and the former Mourne and Down District councillor was granted continuing bail.