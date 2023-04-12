Darren Gilligan appears in court over warrant seeking his surrender to Spanish authorities

Darren Gilligan appeared before the High Court in respect of an extradition request issued by the Spanish authorities. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Darren Gilligan, son of convicted drug dealer John Gilligan, has appeared before the High Court in respect of an extradition request issued by the Spanish authorities.

The Dublin court heard that the 47-year-old’s surrender is being sought in relation to an offence of breaching public order and safety. He was detained on foot of an alert issued by the Spanish authorities, which informed the Garda that a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) seeking the surrender of Mr Gilligan had been made.

The court heard that in Mr Gilligan’s case the EAW has not yet arrived from Spain.

Following his arrest by members of the Garda extradition unit on Wednesday, Mr Gilligan appeared before Mr Justice Anthony Barr during Wednesday’s vacation sitting of the High Court. Giving details of his arrest, Det Garda Adrian Murray told the court that he had arrested and cautioned Mr Gilligan earlier at an address in west Dublin.

The detective told the court that when he asked Mr Gilligan if he knew what the allegations contained in the alert were about, he replied “Yes” and said it came “from being in the wrong place at the wrong time over nothing I done”.

In reply to counsel for the State, Simon Matthews Bl, the detective said gardaí were opposed to Mr Gilligan being granted bail at this time.

Mr Gilligan, who was accompanied in court by family members, was represented by Mark Lynam Bl, who said that prior to his arrest his client had purchased tickets to fly to Spain in the coming days, where he is due to appear before a Spanish Court over another matter.

Counsel said his client is willing to consent to his surrender to the Spanish authorities but cannot do so until the EAW has been provided to the Irish authorities.

Mr Lynam said Mr Gilligan was not seeking bail at this point and intends to apply to have his legal fees covered under the State’s Custody Issue Scheme

Mr Justice Barr, having been satisfied that the person before the court is the person whose surrender is being sought, remanded Mr Gilligan in custody. He will return before the court later this month.