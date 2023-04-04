Two new High Court judges receive warrants of appointment from President

High Court Judge Rory Mulcahy is presented with his warrant of appointment by President Michael D Higgins. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Two new High Court judges have received their warrants of appointment from President Michael D Higgins.

Micheál P O’Higgins SC and Rory Mulcahy SC were nominated for appointment by the Government earlier this year.

Having received their warrants of appointment at Áras an Uachtaráin on Tuesday, they will swear the oath required of judges under the Constitution before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Mr Mulcahy was called to the Bar in 1998 and became a senior counsel in 2014. He specialised in company, construction, planning and local Government law, and was a panel member of the Dispute Resolution Authority since 2005. He has acted frequently for regulatory authorities, including the Medical Council, in fitness to practice inquiries.

Mr O’Higgins was called to the Bar in 1990 and was appointed senior counsel in 2008. A former chairman of the Bar Council, his main areas of practice were judicial review, human rights, constitutional law and crime. He has represented prisoners, mentally ill patients, homeless and disadvantaged people, and people seeking educational supports.