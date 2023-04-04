Trio subjected to ‘vicious’ sectarian attack in Belfast over wearing of GAA jersey, court told

Andrew McCullough (36) appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent

Three young men were allegedly subjected to a “vicious” sectarian assault in central Belfast after one of them was discovered to be wearing a GAA top, a court has heard.

Police said two of the victims were punched and kicked as they lay defenceless on Castle Street early on Sunday morning, with one suffering a broken collarbone and wrist.

Andrew McCullough (36), from Greenvale in Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. He claims he acted in self-defence.

The court heard the three victims, all aged 18, were on a night out when they struck up a conversation with Mr McCullough and a man (35) currently in custody on connected charges.

A detective said the co-accused noticed one of the trio was wearing a GAA top and asked his religion. “On stating that he was a Catholic, he was punched in the face, causing him to fall to the ground,” she said.

Another of the three tried to intervene and was knocked over and “savagely kicked to the head and body”, she added.

The co-accused allegedly chased the third teenager towards a nearby McDonald’s restaurant before returning to continue the assault on his defenceless friend. The court heard CCTV footage showed the co-accused attempting to put one of the victims through a shop window.

Mr McCullough is accused of joining in the attack and striking out at two of the teenagers lying on the ground.

Opposing Mr McCullough’s bail application, the detective said police are treating the attack as a sectarian incident.

Defence solicitor Hamill Clawson insisted nearly all of the alleged violence was carried out by his Mr McCullough’s co-accused. Mr McCullough told police the three males had approached him and made sectarian comments, at which point the co-accused became involved.

District Judge Steven Keown was told Mr McCullough has no previous record and rears cattle and horses on a farm in Co Down. The judge remanded the accused in custody until next month.

“On the police case, not only is this a case of extreme violence over a prolonged period, but also one based on sectarian views where the defendant is prepared to attack strangers on the basis of religion.”