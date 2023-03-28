All Ireland-winning hurler Pat Ryan convicted of perjury

All Ireland-winning hurler Pat Ryan (27) has been convicted of perjury. Photograph: iStock

All Ireland-winning hurler Pat Ryan (27) has been convicted of perjury at Limerick District Court. Judge Patricia Harney sentenced Ryan to two weeks in prison but the intercounty hurler immediately appealed the sentence.

Ryan, a three time All Ireland-winning hurler, was arrested on suspicion of committing perjury before a court on October 21st, 2020.

He appeared by appointment at a Garda station in Limerick on Tuesday morning.

Limerick’s Pat Ryan celebrates winning the 2021 All-Ireland. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“As part of an ongoing criminal investigation Gardaí this morning charged a male and is due to appear before Limerick District Court today,” said a Garda spokesman earlier on Tuesday.

READ MORE

More to follow.