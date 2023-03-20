Judgment expected on Patrick Quirke appeal against conviction for murder of Bobby Ryan

The trial was told that Patrick Quirke had murdered his love rival Bobby Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Mary Lowry. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

The Supreme Court will give judgment on Monday on the appeal by Co Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke against his conviction for the 2011 murder of Bobby Ryan, a DJ known as Mr Moonlight.

A seven judge Supreme Court had agreed to hear an appeal by Quirke against his conviction after deciding the case raised issues of general public importance concerning the scope of a search warrant under which electronic devices were seized from his home and the DPP’s discretion related to the calling of witnesses.

The appeal was heard over two days last December and judgment was reserved.

Quirke was arrested after the remains of Bobby Ryan were found in a disused underground tank on a farm owned by Mary Lowry almost two years after he went missing. He had been in a relationship with Ms Lowry and was last seen alive as he left her home early on June 3rd, 2011 to go to work.

The prosecution argued at Quirke’s trial in 2019 that he had staged the discovery of the body as he was about to give up his lease on the farm and feared he would be found out.

The trial was told that Quirke had murdered his love rival Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry.

Quirke denied any involvement but was convicted after a 15 week trial. In November 2021, the Court of Appeal rejected his appeal over his conviction but the Supreme Court agreed to hear a further appeal.

The Supreme Court said two matters of general public importance were involved which might arise in other criminal trials – the validity of a search warrant and the DPP’s discretion to call witnesses at trial.

During the appeal, lawyers for Quirke argued the warrant used to search his home and seize various items was invalid because gardaí did not tell the District Court they intended to seize a computer. The prosecution had argued the computer was used for internet searches on the rate of decomposition of human remains and the limitations of forensic DNA.

Counsel for the DPP submitted that gardaí must, when applying for a search warrant, satisfy a judge they have a reasonable suspicion that an offence has been committed and that evidence may be found. Michael Bowman SC submitted there was no legal requirement to outline exactly what that evidence might be and no separate authorisation was required when it came to the seizure and search a computer. The fact that information not relevant to an investigation may be viewed by gardaí was a consequence of any search, he said.