The fire occurred in a house on Howth Road, Clontarf in December 2022. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has been charged in relation to a fatal house fire in Dublin in 2022.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested by gardaí investigating a fire which occurred on Howth Road in Clontarf on December 15th last year.

The man is expected to appear before a sitting of the Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.