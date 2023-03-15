Man accused of Cork post office robberies is charged over alleged death threats

Fintan Tindley from Loughmahon Avenue, in Mahon, Co Cork, was charged last year with the alleged robbery and attempted robbery of South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11th and November 18th

A 49-year-old man has been charged with making death threats and producing a knife, adding to already existing charges for the alleged robberies of post offices in Co Cork last year.

Fintan Tindley from Loughmahon Avenue, in Mahon, Co Cork, was charged last year with the alleged robbery and attempted robbery of South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11th and November 18th. He was also charged with robbery at Ballintemple Post Office on November 16th.

On Wednesday, Mr Tindley, a former health care assistant, was charged with three new offences.

The court heard Mr Tindley allegedly made three death threats – one to a man at South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11th, one to a woman at Ballintemple Post Office on November 16th, and one to a woman at South Douglas Road Post on November 18th.

The State alleges that Mr Tindley did “without lawful excuse, make to a named person, a threat, intending the person to believe it would be carried out, to kill or cause the person serious harm, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act”.

He was also charged by Det Garda Kevin Motherway with three additional and separate charges of producing a knife at the South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11th and again on November 18th, and with producing a knife at Ballintemple Post Office on November 16th, 2022.

Sgt Pat Lyons applied for Mr Tindley to be remanded in custody until March 22nd to allow time for the preparation and service of a book of evidence. Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan said his client was the consenting application.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody to appear again before the court on March 22nd.