Boy (14) charged over ramming of garda car in Ballyfermot to enter crime diversion scheme

Footage posted online last September showed a garda car being rammed during an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin

A prosecution brought against a 14-year-old boy charged in connection with the ramming of a garda car in Ballyfermot, Dublin has been dropped to allow him to participate in a crime diversion programme.

Videos of the incident, which happened at around 7.30pm on September 19th last, showed a collision between the patrol vehicle and another car cheered by on-lookers and went virial on social media.

Gardaí commenced an investigation and made five arrests, with four teenage boys charged over the incident in October.

At Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday, Judge Brendan Toale noted that one 14-year-old accused had been referred to the Garda’s juvenile diversion programme, an alternative to a court prosecution which does not carry the risk of a criminal record or custodial sentence. He had been charged with unlawfully travelling as a passenger in a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue on September 19th last.

Three co-defendants are still before the courts but are yet to indicate their pleas. Judge Toale remanded them on continuing bail to appear again in April to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, who has received a file from investigating gardaí.

One accused (15) is charged with unlawful use of a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue, dangerous driving at Cherry Orchard Avenue and causing criminal damage to a garda car at the same location.

A boy (15) is accused of unlawful use of a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue and using or being a passenger in another stolen car on the same date. He is also charged with dangerous driving at Cherry Orchard Avenue and causing criminal damage to the garda car.

Another 14-year-old is accused of being a passenger in the two allegedly stolen vehicles at Cedarbrook Avenue.

A fifth boy was referred to the juvenile youth diversion programme last year.