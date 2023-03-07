Former child protection lead Dr Geoffrey Shannon made Circuit Court judge

Ireland’s former Special Rapporteur on Child Protection Dr Geoffrey Shannon has been made a judge of the Circuit Court as one of several pending bench appointments unveiled by the Government on Tuesday.

His fellow senior counsel Rory Mulcahy was appointed to the High Court, while barristers Sinead Behan and Dermot Sheehan were also made ordinary judges of the Circuit Court.

The nominees were agreed by Government on Tuesday and will be officially appointed by President Michael D Higgins.

The High Court vacancy arose following the retirement of Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy.

However, the Circuit Court positions came on foot of the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) (Amendment) Act, 2022, which provides for the statutory complement of judges to be increased from 37 to 40.

Rory Mulcahy entered the Bar in 1998 and was called to the Inner Bar in 2014. He has served as a panel member of the Dispute Resolution Authority since 2005.

Dr Geoffrey Shannon qualified as a solicitor in 1996 and later entered the Inner Bar in 2020. He has been chairperson of the Adoption Authority of Ireland as well as Special Rapporteur.

Sinead Behan entered the Bar in 2006. She was a member of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal from 1999 to 2006, and was appointed as a prosecutor for the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2019.

Dermot Sheehan entered the Bar in 1986 and was vice-chair of the Employment Appeal Tribunal from 1996 to 1998.