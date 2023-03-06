Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering wife nearly four years ago

A 49-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife at their home in Westport nearly four years ago by reason of insanity.

James Kilroy, with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, is charged with murdering mother-of-three Valerie French Kilroy (41) at their home on a date unknown between June 13th, 2019, and June 14th, 2019, both dates inclusive.

Wearing a blue shirt and beige trousers, Mr Kilroy was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today on the single charge of murder.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “not guilty by reason of insanity”.

Addressing the jury panel on Monday, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring said Ms French Kilroy was originally from Co Cork and worked as an occupational therapist for Mayo Mental Health Services.

The judge said the witnesses in the case mainly come from the areas of Castlebar and Westport in Co Mayo.

A jury of ten men and two women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow before Ms Justice Ring and is expected to last until the end of the month.