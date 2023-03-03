Ten extradited to Poland to face charges ranging from assault to drug trafficking

The 10 were handed over to Polish authorities at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel. Photograph: Collins Photos

Ten people have been extradited to Poland to face charges for a range of alleged offences from assault to drug trafficking.

On Friday the Garda Extradition Unit and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation surrendered nine men and one woman to the Polish National Police at Baldonnel Aerodrome in Dublin.

They had been detained on foot of European arrest warrants over the course of Thursday and Friday.

The warrants were issued by Polish authorities for offences ranging from assault, drug trafficking, theft, fraud and inciting prostitution in Poland, gardaí said.

READ MORE

“This successful operation highlights strong international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international partners resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland,” said Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit.