Chef settles claim over alleged slip and fall on stairs at Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel

A chef who claims he injured his knee when he allegedly slipped and fell on stairs at The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin has settled his High Court action.

Arkadiusz Perzyna was carrying a tray to a basement kitchen at the luxury St Stephen’s Green hotel when he claims he tripped and fell forward down four steps.

All the claims were denied and the hotel further denied that Mr Perzyna tripped.

Gabriel Gavigan SC, instructed by Maguire McClafferty solicitors, for Mr Perzyna, told Ms Justice Carmel Stewart on the second day of the hearing that the matter had been compromised and could be struck out.

When the case opened, Mr Gavigan told the court the 45-year-old sous chef now cannot run after suffering a tear injury to his knee. He said it was their case that there had been multiple previous complaints by co-workers in advance of the fall about the condition of the stairs.

Lift

The hotel contended that the chef could have used the lift but Mr Gavigan said his client was too busy and that guests, patrons and other employees all used the lift.

Mr Perzyna, of Annfield Lawn, Castleknock, Dublin, had sued Torriam Hotel Operating Company Ltd, trading as The Shelbourne Hotel, as a result of the alleged fall five years ago.

It was claimed that on November 11th, 2018, he was carrying a tray of shallot and carrot puree when his right foot got caught on what he claimed was a lip caused by a combination of a defect in the step and a raised defective nosing strip. He fell forward down four steps landing heavily on his knees, it was alleged.

It was claimed the steps were caused to be defective and were broken up and uneven and had defective nosing strips. It was also claimed there was a failure to heed multiple previous complaints from employees in relation to the condition of the steps.

