Former Terenure College coach John McClean to be sentenced for sex attacks

Former Terenure College teacher and rugby coach John McClean is to be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting 20 boys at the south Dublin school on dates between 1971 and 1992.

McClean (78), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin is currently serving an 11-year sentence, with the final three years suspended, for abusing 23 Terenure College pupils. The sentence was handed down in 2021.

During a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court hearing on Thursday morning, Judge Martin Nolan heard evidence from several injured parties.

One man, now aged 51, said he “wanted to die” while being abused by McClean at the age of 14. He said he went from being a very happy child “always with a smile on my face” to becoming so miserable after McClean abused him that he later tried to take his own life.

READ MORE

[ John McClean told to rot in hell as past pupils describe how he abused them at Terenure College ]

[ My Terenure hell: Taught right and wrong by men trying to get hands down your trousers ]

He said he had worked hard all his life to overcome the “shame and grubbiness” he associated with sexual desire and the feeling that he had “done something wrong”.

McClean was appointed form-master for first years in 1980 and used this position, as well as his role as rugby coach, to prey on children, Garda James Duffy told prosecuting counsel Paul Murray SC.

As well as coaching rugby, McClean taught French and English during his three-decade tenure at the school and the abuse took place mainly in his office, a windowless physiotherapy room or in a room under the concert hall known as the smoking room, to which only McClean had the key.

[ Abuse by former teacher and coach John McClean a ‘dark hour’ for Terenure ]

Victims described how McClean, nicknamed Doc, would call boys into the physio room under the pretext of treating sports injuries, before sexually assaulting them.

Other men told of how McClean would pull them under his teaching gown and use his hands like “talons” while he abused them. One man concluded his victim impact statement by directly addressing McClean, who sat with his head in his hands throughout: “May you and your sort rot in hell for eternity. You are a monster.”