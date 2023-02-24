Former Terenure College coach John McClean jailed for four years for sex attacks

Former Terenure College teacher and rugby coach John McClean has been sentenced to an additional four years imprisonment for sexually abusing 22 boys at the South Dublin school on dates between 1971 and 1992.

McClean (78) Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, is already serving an 11-year sentence, with the final three years suspended, imposed in 2021 for abusing 23 pupils at the school.

He is regarded as one of the most prolific sex offenders to come before the courts in the history of the State, with more than 40 victims that gardaí are aware of. However, Garda sources said it was clear many other victims were yet to come forward.

In January, he pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault relating to two boys during the 1980s. He appeared before Dublin Circuit Crimiinal Court again on Thursday morning where he was arraigned on a further 23 counts of abusing 20 boys at the college between 1971 and 1992.

Most of the charges are of indecent assault while two are of sexual assault which were carried out against a student in the 1990s.

Sentencing him on Friday, Judge Martin Nolan said what McClean did was “very, very wrong” adding it “should have been stopped but it wasn’t” and extending his sympathies to the victims.

He noted McClean’s current term of imprisonment is set to expire in February 2027.

The question now arose as to how much longer McClean should remain in prison at the expiry of the first sentence.

Judge Nolan believed that was four years and refused to suspend any of it.

The sentence he imposed means McClean will remain in prison until February 2030, once 25 per cent remission is factored in.

Judge Nolan stressed the new sentence was to commence only when the current sentence imposed by Judge Codd two years ago expired.

Judge Nolan added in passing sentence he had to take mitigating factors into account. In this case this included McClean’s guilty plea, his remorse and his age. He added the McClean’s time in prison, it was hoped, may bring about a change in him and would not be a danger to anyone on release.

During a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court hearing on Thursday, Judge Nolan heard evidence from several injured parties, before adjourning sentencing until Friday afternoon. Victims described how McClean, nicknamed Doc, would call boys into the physio room under the pretext of treating sports injuries, before sexually assaulting them.

Other men told of how McClean would pull them under his teaching gown and use his hands like “talons” while he abused them.

One man concluded his victim impact statement by directly addressing McClean, who sat with his head in his hands throughout: “May you and your sort rot in hell for eternity. You are a monster.”

One man, now aged 51, said he “wanted to die” while being abused by McClean at the age of 14. He said he went from being a very happy child “always with a smile on my face” to becoming so miserable after McClean abused him that he later tried to take his own life. He said he had worked hard all his life to overcome the “shame and grubbiness” he associated with sexual desire and the feeling that he had “done something wrong”.

McClean was appointed form-master for first years in 1980 and used this position, as well as his role as rugby coach, to prey on children, Garda James Duffy told prosecuting counsel Paul Murray SC.

As well as coaching rugby, McClean taught French and English during his three-decade tenure at the school and the abuse took place mainly in his office, a windowless physiotherapy room or in a room under the concert hall known as the smoking room, to which only McClean had the key.

In a statement following the 2021 sentencing of McClean, of the other historical sexual crimes committed against Terenure College pupils its principal Fr Éanna Ó hÓbáin and the provincial of the Carmelite Order in Ireland Fr Michael Troy “acknowledge the courage of the men who gave harrowing accounts to the court of the abuse they suffered.

“They recognise the devastating and long-lasting impact this has had on the lives of the victims and survivors and the lives of their families and friends,” a statement said at the time. “Fr Ó hÓbáin and Fr Troy said that on behalf of Terenure College and the Carmelite Order they are deeply sorry and apologise unreservedly to the former pupils who were abused as young students.

“We understand that words of apology are never adequate when people have experienced so much pain and suffering over many years. These men were entrusted to our care when starting out in life – young boys full of hope, promise and joy. They had that hope and promise cruelly taken from them as a result of the sexual abuse perpetrated upon them by John McClean. Terenure College and the Carmelite Order failed in their duty to protect them and for this we are truly sorry.”

In a statement, the Carmelite Order described McClean as “a serial abuser who wreaked havoc on the lives of the students that he abused in Terenure College”.

“It was a grave failure that he was not stopped, and for this, we are truly sorry,” the order said.

“Our public apologies seem paltry in the wake of the harrowing accounts of abuse and its devastating consequences that former students have given in their statements to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Once again, we are humbled by the courage shown by victims and survivors in their pursuit of justice.”

The order said it was committed to supporting all of those abused in its school or other settings.

“Anyone who was abused in a Carmelite school or other ministry setting can access support through the Carmelite Safeguarding Office. Counselling and therapy for victims and survivors can be arranged through the Towards Healing service; this can be sourced promptly with minimum waiting times and with no cost to the victims and survivors,” it said.

“Through the civil legal process, as far as possible, we swiftly offer financial compensation to minimise further stress to those abused. Several civil legal actions are ongoing.

“While financial settlements demonstrate an acknowledgment of our failure to protect children from harm, we recognise that this cannot compensate for the deep pain and suffering that victims of abuse have endured in our schools and other ministry settings.

“Some victims and survivors of abuse also benefit from face-to-face meetings; many have met and spoken with our Provincial and DLP for Safeguarding. These conversations are ongoing.”

The order said it co-operates fully with gardaí, providing them with any information they require.

“Robust Safeguarding procedures are in place in Terenure College and all our Communities and Pastoral settings. These are regularly reviewed in line with updates to State and Church Guidance.

“We again encourage anyone who has not already come forward for support to consider contacting our Safeguarding Office,” it said.