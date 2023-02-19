Three due in court over series of golf club robberies

The men were arrested in connection with a series of robberies of golf clubs in the midlands. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

Three young men are due to appear in court on Monday morning charged in connection with burglaries at golf clubs around the country in recent days.

Gardaí searched a premises in Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Thursday evening following the burglaries at a number of golf clubs.

During the search, which was part of Operation Thor, two vehicles were seized and three men were arrested. Two of the men are aged in their 20s while the third man is in his late teens.

Gardaí said on Sunday that the three men are expected to appear before a sitting of Tullamore District Court on Monday at 10.30am, charged in connection with the investigation.

Operation Thor, launched in November 2015, is designed to tackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occur in winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventive activity.