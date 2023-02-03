Anti-immigration activist Graham Carey charged with incitement to hatred, barred from social media

A Dublin man who has been a supporter and organiser of anti-immigration protests has appeared before the courts charged with an offence under incitement to hatred legislation.

The charge relates to social media content allegedly posted by Graham Carey.

Mr Carey (39), of Dunsink Drive, Finglas, was granted bail under a variety of conditions, including being barred from social media and banned from organising or attending any protests or gatherings, either in person or online.

According to the charge, it is alleged that on January 30th, at a place unknown within the State, he distributed, showed, or played a recording of visual images or sounds to stir up hatred. The offence is contrary to section two of the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act.

At Dublin District Court on Friday morning, Judge Michelle Finan also told Mr Carey, who was arrested on Wednesday morning in Finglas, that he was stay away from “any locations housing refugees” as she granted him bail on his own bond of €200.

There were no objections to bail from the Garda.

While gardaí initially proposed a ban from posting videos on social media for Mr Carey, Judge Finan said social media was a “complex” area as users could have many accounts under different names. “It’s very much clearer for him if he’s barred from social media,” she said.

Det Sgt Eamon Hoey of the Special Detective Unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, telling the court that when the charge was put to Mr Carey at 11.05pm on Thursday he replied: “In hindsight, it won’t be happening again, I will be taking a different approach going forward.”

Mr Carey, who appeared in court dressed in a black jumper and black jeans, must also reside at his home address as part of his bail conditions as well as abiding by a curfew, which stipulates he must be at home between 9pm and 6am every day.

Mr Carey told the judge of the curfew: “From 9pm at night will do because I do be at home from 9pm every night.”

Mr Carey has also been ordered by the court to surrender his passport as part of the bail conditions and to give an undertaking he would not apply for any travel documents. He is also required to sign on at Cabra Garda station twice per week and provide a contact number to gardaí.

Judge Finan specified that his new phone “is to be a button phone”. She also warned him he had “to stay away from all centres and locations housing refugees”.

He was remanded on bail to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on April 28th.