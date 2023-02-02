Man charged with the murder of Natalie McNally

Natalie McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was found dead at her home on December 18th, 2022.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan on December 18th. He was previously arrested and questioned on December 19th before being released.

The man was arrested on Tuesday in the Lisburn area and he is scheduled to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Detectives investigating Ms McNally’s murder carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized more than 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

A PSNI spokesperson said all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is normal procedure. - PA