Man voluntarily enters custody after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting girl in Co Cork

A 57-year-old man has voluntarily entered custody after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Co Cork almost 20 years ago.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted to the sole count on the indictment when he was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday.

He replied guilty when the charge of sexually assaulting the girl at a location in Co Cork on a date between November 1st and November 2nd, 2003 was put to him.

Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, told the court that the defendant had indicated in writing at the first available opportunity that he would be pleading guilty when the matter came before the court. She sought an adjournment to allow for the preparation of reports to aid the judge in sentencing.

Kate Aherne BL, for the accused, said that her client was voluntarily surrendering his bail and entering into custody on the sole charge.

Judge Helen Boyle granted the application to adjourn the matter to allow for the preparation of reports and she remanded the man in custody to appear on April 25th for sentencing.

The judge imposed strict reporting restrictions after Ms Buckley said nothing should be reported that would identify the accused and that the anonymity of the victim should also be protected.