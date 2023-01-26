Enoch Burke to be fined €700 daily unless contempt of orders to stay away from school purged

Dismissed teacher Enoch Burke will be fined €700 daily unless he purges his contempt of court orders to stay away from the Co Westmeath school where he taught for around four years, the High Court has ruled.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said Mr Burke is in clear contempt of the orders. He said Mr Burke has until 2pm on Friday to purge his contempt and if he does not, the fine will come into effect from then.

The fines, amounting to almost €5,000 a week, should persuade Mr Burke to end his “utterly pointless attendance at a school which does not want him on his property,” he said. If the fine does not have that effect, it can be increased, the judge warned.

The judge returned the matter to February 10th so as to monitor Mr Burke’s compliance with the order. He will also consider costs issues concerning the legal “saga” then.

Wilson’s Hospital School had applied for the sequestration, a temporary detention, of Mr Burke’s assets, or to have him fined, after he resumed attending at the school near Multyfarnham on January 5th last.

The school contended he was in breach of court orders, made last September, restraining his attendance of the school pending a disciplinary process initiated last August.

That process was grounded on a report by then-school principal Niamh McShane that referred to Mr Burke’s opposition to her direction requesting teachers to address a transitioning pupil by their chosen named and using the pronoun “they”. The report also addressed Mr Burke’s behaviour at a school event in June where he publicly raised issues with Ms McShane about her direction.

Further sanction

Mr Burke, who was suspended on full pay pending the disciplinary process, was jailed on September 5th for contempt of the orders restraining his attendance at the school. He was freed on December 21st without purging his contempt, but Mr Justice O’Moore made clear he could face further sanction if he resumed attending the school.

On January 6th, Rosemary Mallon, for the school, said Mr Burke had returned to the school when the new term resumed after the Christmas break. She moved the sequestration application which was heard by Mr Justice O’Moore who reserved judgment to this week.

Separately, another High Court judge, Mr Justice Conor Dignam, heard Mr Burke’s application for an injunction restraining the disciplinary process proceeding on January 19th. The judge concluded Mr Burke had made out a strong case, based on the school’s conduct of the disciplinary process, for the injunctions, but said he would only grant them if Mr Burke agreed to stay away from the school. When Mr Burke refused to do so, the judge rejected the injunctions application.

The disciplinary process proceeded on January 19th against the objections of Mr Burke and members of his family and resulted in a decision the following day that he be dismissed.

Mr Burke again attended at the school this week. He was escorted off the premises by gardaí at one stage but returned to the school afterwards.

Separately, preparatory steps are continuing for the full hearing of the proceedings between the school and Mr Burke that concern a range of issues, including whether the conduct of the disciplinary process was in accordance with natural justice and fair procedures.

The Court of Appeal will on February 16th hear Mr Burke’s appeal concerning the lawfulness and constitutionality of the court orders restraining him attending at the school.