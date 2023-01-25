Tipperary woman Mary Lowry remanded on bail charged in connection with road traffic collision

Mary Lowry is charged with one count of careless driving causing the death of Patrick Connolly of Skehennarinky, south west Tipperary. Photograph: Collins Courts

Tipperary woman Mary Lowry has been remanded on continuing bail, charged in connection with a road traffic collision which claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Ms Lowry (56), with an address at Green Road, Dundrum, was not present when the case, brought by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), was called on Wednesday, before judge Colm Roberts, at Nenagh District Court.

Ms Lowry is charged with one count of careless driving causing the death of Patrick Connolly, 50s, of Skehennarinky, south west Tipperary.

It’s reported Mr Connolly was participating in a charity bike outing at the time of the alleged collision.

Ms Lowry is charged that “on the 28th of December 2021 at the N24, Springhouse, Bansha, Co Tipperary” she drove a vehicle “without due care and attention thereby causing the death of another person, namely Patrick Connolly”.

The charge against Ms Lowry is contrary to “section 52(1) & 52(2)(a) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961″.

The case was initially brought before Thurles District Court on November 16th, 2022.

Mr Connolly reportedly died from his injuries in hospital a number of days after the collision.

Garda Sergeant Cathal Godfrey, Tipperary Garda Station, told the brief hearing before Nenagh District Court, that the state’s Book of Evidence was not yet completed.

Sergeant Godfrey told judge Roberts that the evidence book was “not 100 per cent” ready.

Ms Lowry’s solicitor, Colin Morrisey, consented to a four-week adjournment to allow the completion of the book.

Ms Lowry has yet to indicate a plea. If convicted she faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and/or a fine not exceeding €10,000.

The judge granted a month-long adjournment and remanded Ms Lowry on continuing bail, to appear in court again on February 22nd for service of the Book of Evidence.