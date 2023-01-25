Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch should be convicted of murder as he was one of two gunmen at Regency Hotel, court told

Court artist sketch of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch listening to former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall giving evidence during the trial at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, of Mr Hutch for the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016. Drawing by Elizabeth Cook / PA Images

Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch was one of two gunmen disguised in tactical gear who shot Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne in a “brutal and callous execution” as the victim scrambled on the ground of the Regency Hotel among “complete carnage”, and should be convicted of murder, a prosecution barrister has told his trial at the Special Criminal Court.

Fiona Murphy SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions completed her closing speech to the three-judge, non-jury court today. She said portions of a secretly recorded ten-hour conversation between Mr Hutch and ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall clearly showed the accused was “the man in charge”. Ms Murphy said the covert recordings show Mr Hutch had authority over the AK-47 rifles used in the attack and was seeking someone to assist in diffusing the aftermath.

Counsel also submitted that Mr Hutch was talking about the movement of the weapons at a crucial time in which they ultimately ended up in transit and seized by gardaí from IRA man Shane Rowan just two days later. Ms Murphy said there was “no denial or pushback” from Mr Hutch in the audio against implications that he was centrally involved in the Regency attack.

Counsel also submitted it “is apparent a plan is being formed as a way to hand over these three ‘yokes’,” she added. In the audio recording, Mr Hutch was heard telling Dowdall that “these three yokes we’re throw-in them up to them either way”, in what the prosecution has said is a reference to giving the three assault rifles used in the Regency Hotel attack to republicans in the north. The trial has heard that three AK-47 assault rifles were found in the boot of a car following “an intervention” by gardaí just a month after Mr Byrne was fatally shot in the Regency Hotel.

READ MORE

In the audio recording, Mr Hutch was heard telling Dowdall that “these three yokes we’re throw-in them up to them either way”, in what the prosecution has said is a reference to giving the three assault rifles used in the Regency Hotel attack to republicans in the north. Mr Hutch could also be heard saying in the audio: “There’s a present them three yokes” and that he wanted “to throw them up there to them as a present”.

Ms Murphy said Mr Hutch’s responses to Dowdall in the audio showed at worst a tacit acceptance of Mr Hutch’s central involvement in the Regency, but in truth it was almost an expression of pride in the choice of the weapons. She added that what isn’t in the audio is any denial.

The barrister referred to Gerard Hutch telling Dowdall in the audio clip: “Well he, he was on the telly there, Williams talkin and he was sayin, they came in with them and people looked at them and thought they were cops coz anyone with cop on would know immediately that cops don’t use them”.

She also referred to Dowdall saying in the audio “we never admitted that that was anything to do with yous at the Regency but obviously we did by giving them the yokes” and Mr Hutch replies “yeah he knows, yeah”.

Ms Murphy went on to say: “There is no reaction from Mr Hutch [in the audio] to deny what is being alleged and it points to an acknowledgment that he was part of the team at the Regency and it doesn’t demure from the fact that it would be a lie to say he never did the Regency”.

Counsel argued that it showed beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Hutch was one of the three men dressed in tactical gear at the Regency Hotel on the day and that he should be convicted of the offence of murder.

Referring to Dowdall, Ms Murphy said the prosecution accepted that the State’s witness was a man who had a “serious conviction” for a “disgusting” separate crime but this did not mean the judges could not believe his claim that the accused had confessed to the killing.

Gerard Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of Mr Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016. Mr Hutch’s two co-accused – Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (52), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of Mr Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5th, 2016.

Jonathan Dowdall, a former co-accused of Mr Hutch who facilitated Mr Byrne’s murder and turned State’s evidence, has said that Mr Hutch told him in a park several days after the Regency attack, in or around Monday February 8th, 2016, that he and another man had shot Mr Byrne at the hotel.

The ex-politician testified that Mr Hutch said he “wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad David Byrne and David Byrne being killed”.

Brendan Grehan SC, representing Mr Hutch, opened his cross-examination of Dowdall by telling him the defence position was that the witness had told “two big lies” to the court in his direct evidence, namely that his client had collected keys cards for a room at the Regency Hotel from him and his father on Richmond Road on February 4th 2016 and that Gerard Hutch had “confessed” to him in a park several days later.

The State’s case is that Mr Hutch had asked Dowdall to arrange a meeting with his provisional republican contacts to mediate or resolve the Hutch-Kinahan feud due to the threats against the accused’s family and friends.

The Special Criminal Court has viewed CCTV footage of what the State says is Mr Hutch making two separate journeys to Northern Ireland with Dowdall on February 20th and March 7th, 2016, just weeks after Mr Byrne was murdered.

Addressing the three judges today, Ms Murphy said that the ingredients of a criminal organisation must be proven and that it is a structured group with three or more people which is not randomly formed.

She referred to the senior garda who gave evidence during the trial and testified that the “Hutch Criminal Organisation” emanates from “intergenerational familial bonds and close family associations” in Dublin city centre and operates on a patriarchal system of loyalty based on monetary gains.

The trial continues on Wednesday afternoon before Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone, when defence counsel Mr Grehan will give his closing speech.