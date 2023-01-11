Enoch Burke’s application seeking to halt school disciplinary meeting to be heard in High Court

Enoch Burke (centre) arriving to the High Court with his parents and two of his siblings. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

An application by teacher Enoch Burke for an injunction restraining a school holding a disciplinary meeting involving him will be heard by the High Court later today.

An application by his school employer seeking sequestration - temporary possession - of his assets over breach of an order to stay away from the school will be heard next Tuesday.

Lawyers for Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath got permission from the High Court on Tuesday to give Mr Burke short notice of the sequestration application, which was returned to today.

Barrister Rosemary Mallon said the school was seeking sequestration of Mr Burke’s assets over his contempt of an injunction ordering him to stay away from the school. She said he had attended at the school from January 5th when it reopened after the Christmas holidays.

READ MORE

The school was not looking for Mr Burke to again be committed to prison but was instead seeking the sequestration of his assets up to January 19th, the date of a disciplinary meeting involving him and the school, she outlined.

That application, and Mr Burke’s own one for an order restraining the disciplinary meeting from going ahead proceeding pending the outcome of his legal challenge to his being made subject to the disciplinary proceedings, were both listed before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore on Wednesday.

The hearing was due to start at 11am but, when Mr Burke was not present then, the judge, noting that people are sometimes delayed, rose until 11.15am. Mr Burke, two of his siblings and his parents, came into the courtroom about 11.08am. As they did so, a man in the public gallery clapped and said: “Well done Enoch.”

When the judge returned at 11.15am, he said Mr Burke’s application would be heard by another judge at 12.30pm.

In relation to the school’s application, Ms Mallon said the papers for the sequestration motion had yet to be properly lodged.

Of some urgency

The judge said Mr Burke’s motion would proceed later in the day before another judge. He said that because the school’s motion relates to Mr Burke’s contempt is of some urgency, he would return it to Tuesday next.

When he asked Mr Burke how long he would require to deal with the school’s application, Mr Burke said he could deal with it “right now”.

Asked by the judge was he obeying the court order to stay away from the school, Mr Burke said he is attending at the school and his “only crime is that I expressed my religious belief on transgenderism”. He said he “would not surrender that belief” and had turned up for work “as is my duty”.

He said he did not want to set a precedent whereby a teacher who is subject to a disciplinary process for “something manifestly unlawful and unconstitutional” could be suspended and possibly dismissed “simply over their Christian belief”.

The judge said it followed that Mr Burke’s answer to the court’s question was “No”. He said it seemed Mr Burke was not complying with the court order and there will be an issue whether a person in breach of an order can seek assistance of court to get an order to prevent the school acting in a particular way.

He told Mr Burke he was “simply marking your card” and this might be “of some consequence” in terms of the ongoing litigation. He noted Mr Burke had said he could deal with the contempt application today but said, because the necessary technicalities for that motion had not been complied with, he would fix it for Tuesday.

Mr Burke said it was “improper and extraordinary” that the judge would “wade into” Mr Burke’s own motion in advance of it being heard.

The judge said he was saying that he who wishes to seek equity must do equity.

Mr Burke said: “I absolutely do equity.”

The teacher was freed from Mountjoy Prison just before Christmas after 108 days there. He was jailed on September 5th after breaching the order directing him to stay away from the school, which had placed him on paid administrative leave pending the disciplinary process.

Behaviour

The disciplinary process arose from his behaviour at a school event last June where he publicly questioned the then principal over an earlier direction from her to teachers to address a transitioning pupil by their chosen name and using the pronoun they. Mr Burke claims that direction, and the court orders, breach his constitutional rights including to freedom of religious belief.

When directing Mr Burke’s open-ended release on December 21st, Mr Justice O’Moore said his continued jailing would only facilitate whatever Mr Burke felt he was currently achieving in prison. He was an “ordinary teacher” in a Co Westmeath school before he was jailed, is now a “household name” and his imprisonment had played a central part in this, the judge said.

Mr Burke had wrongly said he faces jail because of his religious convictions and, in opposing an early trial and was acting in a way likely to prolong his imprisonment, the judge said. It was difficult to avoid the conclusion Mr Burke “is exploiting his imprisonment for his own ends”.

“The court will not enable someone found to be in contempt of court to garner some advantage from that defiance.”

He ordered the release of Mr Burke only on the basis the school can come back to the court to seek his attachment and committal to prison, the sequestration of his assets or any other appropriate measure if he did not comply with any court order.