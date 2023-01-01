Teenager remanded in custody following serious Cork assault over Christmas period

Jordan Deasy (18) was charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill at Glenwood, Carrigaline, Co Cork, on December 28th. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A teenager has been remanded in custody after he was charged with a serious assault over the Christmas period which has left a 29-year-old man fighting for his life in a Cork hospital.

Jordan Deasy (18) was charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill at Glenwood, Carrigaline, Co Cork, on December 28th, contrary to section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Deasy of Ravensdale, Heron’s Wood, Carrigaline, Co Cork, was charged with the offence when he was brought by investigating gardaí before a special sitting of Cork District Court on New Year’s Day.

Det Garda Declan Healy of Carrigaline Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told the court that Mr Deasy made no reply when the sole charge was put to him after caution.

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan said that she was to apply for bail for her client, but Insp Pat Murphy said that gardaí were objecting to bail and he asked Det Garda Healy to outline the Garda objections.

Det Garda Healy said that gardaí were objecting to bail on a number of grounds, including the seriousness of the charge and the strength of the evidence linking Mr Deasy to the charge.

Gardaí would allege there was CCTV footage showing Mr Deasy and another man getting into a car while there was also CCTV footage of men getting out of the same car and assaulting Mr O’Neill.

He said that there were also two eyewitnesses that would place Mr Deasy in the vicinity of the assault on Mr O’Neill shortly after it happened in the Glenwood estate in Carrigaline.

He said that gardaí would also allege that they confiscated clothing from Mr Deasy that was similar in colour and type to that worn by one of the men involved in the assault on Mr O’Neill.

Det Garda Healy said that gardaí were also objecting to bail on the grounds that they feared Mr Deasy would not stand trial and would abscond if he was granted bail by the court.

He said that in support of this belief was the fact that gardaí found Mr Deasy hiding in a house in Crosshaven and that he had destroyed his phone and SIM card to avoid being traced by gardaí.

He said that gardaí were also objecting to bail for Mr Deasy on the grounds that they feared that he would commit further serious offences if he was granted bail by the court.

Defence solicitor Ms Hallahan asked whether gardaí would be satisfied for Mr Deasy to be released on bail if he was willing to abide by a number of bail conditions.

She said her client was willing to reside at home, sign on daily at his local Garda station, keep a curfew at his home and provide gardaí with a mobile phone on which he could be contacted 24/7.

But Det Garda Healy said that there were no conditions that gardaí would accept as satisfactory to allow Mr Deasy be released on bail as they feared he would commit further serious offences.

Judge John King said there were good grounds for refusing Mr Deasy bail and he remanded him in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link on January 5th for the Director of Public Prosecutions’s directions.

Ms Hallahan applied for free legal aid, saying that her client was currently unemployed and in receipt of social welfare. Judge King granted him free legal aid and assigned her to represent him.

Another teenager, Ricardo Hoey (19) of Ardcarrig, Carrigaline, has been remanded on bail after he was charged on Friday with assault causing harm to Mr O’Neill in Glenwood on December 28th.

It is understood that Mr O’Neill, a single man, remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for serious head injuries sustained in the assault.