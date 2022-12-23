Limerick brothers refused bail as family feud leaves man fighting for life

Gardaí said the Harty family were involved in a long running feud with the “Byrne” family. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two Limerick brothers, who gardaí alleged are “a danger” to the wider community, were refused bail Friday, after being charged with violent disorder, in which a man was left fighting for his life in hospital, following a violent ramming incident.

Michael Harty (27), a father of three from Deel Manor, Askeaton, and Danny Harty jnr (22), a father of one, from Geitne Close, Askeaton, were each charged with one count of “violent disorder”, contrary to Section 15 of the Public Order Act.

Gardaí alleged during separate bail hearings for both men at a special sitting of Limerick District Court, that Danny Harty jnr was “ejected” from the Dara’s Horse pub, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, last Wednesday night after he was involved in a dispute inside the bar.

Gardaí said Danny Harty jnr contacted his co-accused brother who, along with their father, Danny Harty snr, and another male, arrived at the scene in a white Volkswagen Passat.

Detective Garda Fiona Reidy, Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that a group of males exited the pub after Danny Harty jnr and that a “high speed car chase” ensued through the village involving the two accused and others.

Detective Reidy said gardaí harvested CCTV camera footage which showed a white Volkswagen Passat allegedly carrying Michael and Danny Harty jnr, their father Danny Harty snr and another male, being rammed from behind by a white Nissan Qashqai and a silver Nissan Qashqai.

Detective Reidy said “weapons were produced and a mass brawl ensued”.

She said the “violent disorder occurred on a public street as members of the public were going about their normal business in the run up to Christmas”.

She said the Harty family were involved in a long running feud with the “Byrne” family.

Detective Reidy claimed that the accused, Danny Harty jnr, was seen running from a car at the scene and kicking a man Adrian Byrne (36) “in the head and while he was on the ground”.

Detective Reidy said that from follow-up enquires gardaí learned that Adrian Byrne, along with his brother Douglas Byrne (39) presented with serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick on the same night.

Detective Reidy said Adrian Byrne “collapsed” at UHL and was “rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a bleed on his brain” and that he was in an “unstable critical condition in a high dependency unit at CUH”.

Detective Reidy said gardaí believed that if Michael Harty or Danny Harty jnr were granted bail they would “commit serious offences”, that witnesses would be “intimidated” and there would be “further escalation in a long standing feud between the Harty and Byrne family”.

Detective Reidy, instructed by Inspector Liz Kennedy, Roxboro Road Garda Station, told the court that gardaí believed if either of the accused were released on bail there would be “serious damage caused to property and persons involved in this feud which also may result in loss of life”.

Detective Reidy said that another man, not named in court, was admitted to UHL with “slash wounds” to his head, and a further ramming of entrance gates of a property in Shannon, Co Clare, occurred on the same night, which gardaí suspect is linked to the ramming in Patrickswell.

In her objections to bail, Detective Reidy said that gardaí believe that both Michael Harty and Danny Harty jnr are “a danger to the community at large”.

A number of vehicles have been seized by gardaí as part of their ongoing investigation.

Solicitor Tom Kiely, representing the accused brothers, said his client’s instructions were that they were “set upon” by a large group in Patrickswell on the night in question.

Detective Reidy agreed with Mr Kiely that Danny Harty jnr was not driving any vehicle, that his brother Michael waited at the scene for gardaí to arrive, and that there was no suggestion by gardaí at this stage that either Michael or Danny Harty jnr were seen in possession of any implements or weapons.

Judge Alec Gabbett said he was “satisfied” to refuse bail for both accused men under Section 2 of the Bail Act in order to “prevent the commission of further serious offences”.

“I have to take into account the allegation by gardaí that (they) are a danger to life,” said the judge.

Both accused were granted free legal aid and remanded in custody to appear via video link before a special sitting of Limerick District court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on December 29th.