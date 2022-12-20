Doctor who conducted inappropriate breast examination suspended from medical register for 6 months

The committee found the breast examination was carried out in a “wholly unacceptable way” and that hugging and kissing the patient goodbye was inappropriate

A doctor who embraced and attempted to kiss a female patient after an inappropriate breast examination has been suspended from the medical register for six months by the High Court.

Dr Kamal Hassan Sadek Jauoda was working at University Hospital Kerry when the incident occurred in 2018, but he now lives in the UK, the court heard.

High Court President David Barniville was told a Medical Council Fitness to Practise Committee hearing was informed by the female patient that she had been referred to Dr Jauoda for left side pain. She said she mentioned she previously had a benign tumour removed from her left breast.

The woman complained the doctor grabbed both her breasts and took one up roughly during a breast examination. She also alleged the doctor attempted to kiss her on both cheeks and embraced her following the examination.

READ MORE

A complaint was brought to the Medical Council by the hospital manager.

The Fitness to Practise Committee, which heard evidence over two days, found the breast examination had been carried out in a manner that was inappropriate and not according to clinical practice.

It was also found proven as fact that the doctor embraced the woman and attempted to kiss her. On those grounds, Dr Jauoda was found to guilty of professional misconduct and poor professional performance.

Another allegation that the breast examination was sexually motivated was found not to be proven, the High Court heard.

The committee found the breast examination was carried out in a “wholly unacceptable way” and that hugging and kissing the patient goodbye was inappropriate.

A three-month suspension from the register was recommended but this was later increased to six months with eight attachments to any future registration for Dr Jauoda, including that he should not carry out a physical examination of a female patient without a chaperone present.

The court heard Dr Jauoda consented to the sanction proposed to the High Court.

Mr Justice David Barniville confirmed Dr Jaudo’s suspension from the medical register for six months along with the attachments on future registration.