Lithuanian woman (37) charged with murder of Zbigniew Czech in Navan

Sandra Sandaraite (blonde hair) with an address Academy Street, Navan, pictured at Navan District Court on Monday.

A 37-year-old Lithuanian woman appeared at a special court in Navan on Monday charged with the murder of a 47-year-old Polish man in the town on Saturday.

Sandra Sandaraite with an address at Academy Street, Navan, was brought before Navan District Court.

Zbigniew Czech, who had been living in Navan since 2019, died in an incident at an address at Academy Street.

Detective Sergeant Raymond Smith of Kells Garda station gave evidence of having arrested Ms Sandaraite and charging her with murder. He said the accused had been cautioned and when asked if she had any reply to the charge she said “no”.

The accused’s solicitor Tertius Van Eeden made an application for free legal aid and this was granted by Judge Cormac Dunne who then remanded the accused in custody to appear at Trim District Court on Thursday via video link.