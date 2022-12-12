Jonathan Dowdall tells court Gerard Hutch told him he was ‘not happy’ about shooting that ‘young lad David Byrne’

Armed police on duty outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin where Jonathan Dowdall is giving evidence in the trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch for the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016. Photograph: PA Images

Jonathan Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that Gerard Hutch had told him about two days after the shooting of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel that he was “not happy” about shooting that “young lad David Byrne”.

Mr Dowdall said Mr Hutch had said that him and Mago Gately had shot Mr Byrne.

He said Mr Hutch had asked to meet him in a park close to Whitehall Church about 11.30am, he believed that was on the Monday after the attack on the Regency Hotel on Saturday February 6th 2016.

He said Mr Hutch had asked did he speak to Patsy Hutch - a brother of Mr Hutch - and whether he saw the Sunday World newspaper.

Mr Dowdall said he told him he had seen the paper – which the court has heard featured a photo of two people, a man and a man dressed as a woman, at the Regency Hotel on February 6th 2016.

He said Gerard Hutch was “in a panic” and had asked him to contact people in the north because a lot of innocent people were going to get killed.

He said Mr Hutch “told me that was them in the hotel”.

Mr Dowdall said Mr Hutch was upset and had said he was not happy about shooting that young lad David Byrne. Mr Dowdall said Mr Hutch had said him and Mago Gately had shot Byrne.

He was fairly agitated, he was not himself, he seemed genuine, he was upset and paranoid about people watching them in the park, he said.

Mr Hutch had said there was going to be a lot of innocent people killed and he needed someone to try and sort everything out, he said.

Mr Dowdall’s direct evidence in the trial of Gerry Hutch for the murder of David Byrne began just after 11.30am on Monday.

Mr Hutch, with a last address at The Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the murder of David Byrne (33) at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on February 6th 2016.

Mr Dowdall told Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, that he grew up in Dublin’s north inner city and knew the Hutch family first through his brother. His mother was a close friend of Gerry Hutch’s wife and he himself developed a friendship with Patsy Hutch, brother of Mr Hutch.

Mr Dowdall said he had set up an electrical company and gave a lot of apprenticeships to people in the inner city, including Patsy Hutch’s son, Patrick Junior. The latter later left to work in a boxing club, he said.

Mr Dowdall said he himself was interested in boxing and the Corinthians boxing club and had provided sponsorship for the club and inner city Dublin football teams.

He said he had also, at the request of Patsy Hutch and following some tax changes about 2009, taxed a van in the name of Mr Dowdall’s company. There was never a parking fine or any issue about that.

He also borrowed money three or four times from Patsy Hutch to pay wages for his staff.

He said he had heard about suggestions that Gary Hutch was an informer but he himself knew nothing about this and knew nothing at the time about the Kinahans.

He said he was told about 2015 that Gary Hutch had been killed by the Kinahans and Patrick Junior was being blamed for trying to kill a member of the Kinahans. He said he was told there was €200,000 demand by the Kinahans from Patsy Hutch’s family.

He said he was told that Gary Hutch had been held hostage and that Patrick Junior had to hold himself out for a punishment shooting. He said he was told Daniel Kinahan had carried out the punishment shooting.

Mr Dowdall, wearing a navy suit and blue shirt, was escorted into the non-jury Special Criminal Court about 11.25am to sit in the chair in the jury box normally occupied by a jury foreperson. Seven gardaí sat near him in the chairs normally occupied by the jury and one stood at the entry door for the box.

Mr Dowdall sat facing the three judges, Ms Justice Tara Burns, Ms Justice Sara Berkley and Ms Justice Gráinne Malone. He sat almost opposite Mr Hutch who was sitting at the opposite side of the courtroom alongside two other men whose trial is running in tandem with that of Mr Hutch.

There was an armed Garda support unit presence inside and outside the courts building at Parkgate Street on Monday morning as Dowdall arrived under armed escort.

Mr Hutch arrived into the courtroom just after 11am, wearing a navy jacket, white shirt and mustard trousers.

At the outset, Seán Gillane SC, for the prosecution, asked that a Detective Superintendent, who is to give evidence concerning Mr Dowdall’s position in relation to the Witness Security Programme, should not be identified by the media and that the public be excluded for his evidence.

In her evidence, the Det Supt told Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, she has conducted an assessment of Jonathan Dowdall for inclusion in the WSP which is independent and separate from his performance in the witness box.

She said Mr Dowdall is currently being assessed and there is no like for like benefit to the person concerned until that has been complete.

Mr Hutch’s trial is running alongside the trials of two other men - Paul Murphy (59), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin. Both have denied participating in/contributing to activity which could facilitate the murder of David Byrne by a criminal organisation by providing access to specified motor vehicles to that organisation or its members.