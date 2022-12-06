Regency trial: Gardaí had no further evidence to support Dowdall’s allegation that Hutch ‘effectively confessed’ to murder, court told

Gardaí had no evidence to support Jonathan Dowdall’s allegation that Gerard Hutch had “effectively confessed” to murdering Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel other than the ex-Sinn Féin councillor’s “say so”, a senior garda has told the Special Criminal Court.

At the opening of the trial, Sean Gillane SC said the State’s case was that Mr Hutch had contacted Dowdall and arranged to meet him days after the shooting. Mr Gillane said the evidence would be that Mr Hutch told Dowdall that he was “one of the team” that murdered Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Under cross-examination for a second day on Tuesday, defence lawyer Mr Brendan Grehan SC asked Detective Sergeant Patrick O’Toole why Dowdall had been originally charged with the murder of Mr Byrne. The detective said it had been on the direction of the DPP.

Mr Grehan put it to the witness that the DPP does not “pluck things out of the air” and that he presumed it was on the recommendation of gardaí that Dowdall had been charged with murdering Mr Byrne. There was evidence that would have pointed to a “prima facie” case against him for the prosecution, the witness replied.

Asked as to what that evidence was, the Det Sgt said it was “in relation to the booking of the room” at the Regency Hotel and the conversation between Dowdall and Mr Hutch in the Land Cruiser jeep.

Mr Gillane objected when Mr Grehan asked the witness at what point did it change that Dowdall would no longer be charged with murder.

Rephrasing his question, Mr Grehan asked the witness if he was aware of “anything else changing in terms of the garda view” other than the fact that Dowdall had arranged to make a statement and give evidence. The detective said Dowdall had put context and given explanations of the conversation between himself and Mr Hutch in the jeep, that he had added new evidence that was not there before and that he had “filled in the gaps”.

The conversations between Mr Hutch and Dowdall took place when they were allegedly travelling north to a meeting in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on March 7th, 2016, in Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser jeep, which had been bugged by garda detectives.

The prosecution’s case is that Mr Hutch had asked Dowdall to arrange a meeting with his provisional republican contacts to mediate or resolve the Hutch-Kinahan feud due to the threats against the accused’s family and friends.

Det Sgt O’Toole said today that Dowdall’s explanation for their conversation in the jeep was to have people meditate to prevent further persons being killed. He also said that Dowdall’s explanation for some of what he said on the audio recording was down to “bravado” and that he was on medication for depression at the time.

Counsel put it to the detective that there was not “a scintilla of other evidence” to support Dowdall’s allegation that he met Mr Hutch on Richmond Road to hand over the key card on February 4th, 2016. Det Sgt O’Toole said this was correct other than that Dowdall’s father was in the jeep with him.

Mr Grehan told the witness that Dowdall’s father Patrick Dowdall had not made a statement. “Yes, his testimony was that he was present when the cards were handed over to Gerard Hutch at that location,” he replied.

The next witness, Detective Garda Cathal Connolly, who assisted the previous witness by taking notes of the meetings with Dowdall, agreed under cross-examination that Dowdall had mentioned dozens of people in the meeting on May 18th, 2022, and said “serious criminal things about them”.

The detective also agreed that Dowdall had also provided four names of individuals who “he believed were on the job”.

Last Friday, Mr Grehan, for Mr Hutch, said he wished to raise an issue on the admissibility of evidence to be given by Dowdall on foot of the Supreme Court decision in DPP v Gilligan. In the Gilligan case, the Supreme Court found that while the evidence of a witness in a protection programme is admissible, it should be excluded if the circumstances in which it came about fall below the fundamental standard of fairness.

Defence lawyer Brendan Grehan SC is challenging the admissibility of evidence to be given by Dowdall, who was a former co-accused of Gerard Hutch but has turned State’s witness. Dowdall has already been sentenced by the non-jury court for the lesser offence of facilitating the murder. The evidence is being heard as part of a voir dire - or ‘trial within a trial’ - to help the court’s three judges determine its admissibility.

Mr Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel on February 5, 2016.

Jonathan Dowdall (44) - a married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 - was due to stand trial for Mr Byrne’s murder alongside Mr Hutch but pleaded guilty in advance of the trial to a lesser charge of facilitating the Hutch gang by making a hotel room available ahead of the murder.

Dowdall is expected to give evidence against his former co-accused Mr Hutch in the coming days. His father Patrick was jailed for two years before the Regency trial started after he also admitted his part in booking a room for the raiders.

The trial continues on Tuesday afternoon before Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.