Man admits attempted murder of pregnant woman in Dublin

A 34-year-old man has admitted attempting to murder a pregnant woman who was seriously injured during an attack in Dublin city centre last year.

Dean Paget was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court via video link from Cork on Tuesday morning.

The accused, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Ward on April 25th, 2021 at Montague Lane, Dublin 2.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said his normal practice would be to have the defendant present in court because of the gravity of the charge.

Addressing the defendant, the judge told Paget he was appearing in the Central Criminal Court via video link and said the registrar would read the count on the indictment to him.

He said the accused would then be asked to make a plea to the charge.

The judge asked Paget if he understood this and was happy to proceed.

The defendant indicated that he was.

Paget replied “guilty” when the charge of attempted murder was read to him.

Mr Justice McDermott made an order for urinalysis and the court heard a victim impact statement was also required. He remanded Paget in custody until January 30th for sentencing.

Ms Ward was present in the body of the court during the short hearing.