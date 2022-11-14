High Court injunction sought over use of Covid-19 vaccines on children

The applicants claim that alleged harm is being caused by the vaccines in breach of the Constitutional right to bodily integrity.

Two individuals have asked the High Court to make orders preventing the State from administering Covid-19 vaccines or booster shots to children aged between five and 11 years of age until full information about any alleged risks has been given to the public.

The action has been brought by Limerick housewife Sharon Browne and data analyst David Egan.

They are seeking to injunct Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the Health Service Executive and the former chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

The pair, who were not legally represented, claim they are seeking the injunction to protect the rights of children. They claim that alleged harm is being caused by the vaccines that breaches the Constitutional right to bodily integrity.

The action is opposed by the State and the HSE, which is represented by David Leahy SC. They deny all the adverse claims about the vaccine’s safety.

Ms Browne, from South Claughan Road, Garryowen, Co Limerick, claims her mother died in 2021 from adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine. She says this has left her family devastated.

The court also heard that Mr Egan, who says he is a disability rights worker from Doughiska, Galway city, also claims to have gathered medical and statistical evidence from around the world to prove his theory that the vaccines are harmful.

Both claim to be bringing their action out of their concerns for young and vulnerable people.

If granted, the applicants claim, the order would allow parents and guardians to be fully informed about what the applicants allege are the risks, deaths, injuries, illnesses and disabilities caused by the vaccines. This information, it is claimed, would allow parents to give informed consent regarding vaccination.

The applicants have brought a number of pre-trial motions seeking orders including one allowing them to amend part of the proceedings. They also seek a protective costs order, which, if granted, would shelter them from having to pay any legal costs in the event they lose their case. The applicants claim this should be granted as they say their case is in the public interest.

The matters were mentioned before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore on Monday, who adjourned the case to a date in December to allow for the clarification of certain technical matters raised in the action.