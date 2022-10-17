Courts

Regency hotel shooting: Jonathan Dowdall and father to be sentenced today

Son and father pleaded guilty to facilitating murder of David Byrne by helping to book a room in the hotel

Jonathan Dowdall with his father Patrick Dowdall. File image: Collins Courts

Conor Gallagher
Mon Oct 17 2022 - 10:29

A former Sinn Féin councillor and his father are due to be sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016 as part of the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall (44), of Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, had been due to stand trial for murder in relation to the attack which occurred on February 5th, 2016. However, he entered a guilty plea last month to the lesser charge of facilitating the crime by helping to book a room in the hotel. His father Patrick Dowdall (65) pleaded guilty to the same offence.

After hearing a summary of the evidence at a sentencing hearing at the Special Criminal Court last week, the three-judge panel, led by Mr Justice Tony Hunt, adjourned final sentencing to today.

