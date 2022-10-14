Newspaper undertakes not to further publish alleged defamatory article concerning teacher Enoch Burke

A newspaper has undertaken before the High Court not to further publish an article which teacher Enoch Burke claims contained false and defamatory allegations that he was moved to another part of Mountjoy Prison because other prisoners found him “annoying”.

The article was published in the Sunday Independent newspaper last weekend and Mr Burke, while accepting the undertaking from its editor, intends to continue with defamation proceedings concerning it, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore was told on Friday morning.

Mr Burke has been in jail since early September over contempt of court orders not to attend, pending further order, at the midlands school where he is employed.

Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath brought the contempt proceedings after alleging Mr Burke was in breach of court orders restraining him attending or teaching at the school while suspended pending a disciplinary process.

That process was initiated after Mr Burke publicly voiced his objections to a request to teachers by the school principal to call a transitioning pupil by a new name and use the “they” pronoun when referring to the pupil. Mr Burke made his objections at the close of a church service to mark the school’s anniversary and again during a dinner event on the same occasion.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore had listed the case before him on Friday for the purposes of asking the sides would they agree that the case be case managed and to deal with Mr Burke’s intended defamation case application.

The judge had listed the case for 8.30am and he expressed unhappiness that the Irish Prison Service had not brought Mr Burke to the Four Courts by that time. The case did not get underway until 8.50am.

When the judge indicated his desire that the proceedings be case managed, Mr Burke said six High Court judges to date had disregarded his constitutional rights and his concern was to have his appeal over the High Court orders determined in advance of the full hearing of the proceedings between himself and the school. The appeal was listed for mention this morning, he said.

Rosemary Mallon BL, for the school, indicated it could have its statement of claim in by Tuesday next.

Mr Burke protested when the judge made directions for the school to have its statement of claim in by Wednesday next with Mr Burke having until November 4th to deliver his defence and counter claim. The judge said he will make further directions in the case later in November.

The judge said this was not about the rights and wrongs of Mr Burke’s committal but the directions were with a view to an early hearing of the full case. That would not interfere with the appeal, he said.

The courts are engaging in more active case management and he was managing several other cases, the judge said. This was the first time a party had objected to steps to achieve an early hearing, he said. He believed this case should be heard early for reasons including Mr Burke remains incarcerated and also because it involved a school in litigation with a teacher.

Mr Burke reiterated that he wanted his appeal determined first and his claims of breach of his constitutional rights determined.

When the defamation proceedings were mentioned, Ronan Lupton SC, for Mediahuis Ireland, publisher of the Sunday Independent, and other defendants with that newspaper, said the article in question was taken down on October 12th and, without prejudice to his clients’ position, they were prepared for it to remain down.

Ammi Burke, Mr Burke’s sister, said they would accept that undertaking but her brother intended to proceed with his defamation case.

The judge made orders to facilitate Mr Burke filing his defamation writ in the High Court central office.

As he rose from the bench to prepare for the next case, Mr Burke attempted to again raise the issue of his appeal been determined prior to a court hearing.

The judge, who has several cases to deal with today, left, to the clear unhappiness of Mr Burke, his sister Ammi and his mother Martina who were also in court.

On Thursday, Ammi Burke, who is a solicitor, had told the judge the article alleging her brother was moved to another part of Mountjoy Prison because he was “annoying” other prisoners made “false and defamatory” allegations.

Ms Burke said the Irish Prison Service had confirmed that the allegations in the article were not true and that there was no problem with Mr Burke.

Her brother’s case had been subject of many media reports and he was concerned the damaging and untrue allegations in the newspaper articles could be repeated, particularly internationally. He was also concerned this could prejudice his ongoing case with the school and damage his reputation.

There had been many subsequent defamatory posts on social media about her brother, Ms Burke said.