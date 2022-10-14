Jury begins considering verdicts in case of army officer accused of sexually assaulting two female soldiers

At the outset of the trial at McKee Barracks in Dublin, the officer pleaded guilty to five charges including two counts of assault. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A jury at a military court has begun considering its verdicts in the case of a senior army officer accused of sexually assaulting two female soldiers after a social function at a military barracks two years ago.

The accused officer has pleaded not guilty before a general court martial of two charges of sexually assaulting a female noncommissioned officer shortly before midnight on June 25th, 2020 outside a building within a military base that cannot be identified as a result of an order by the military judge, Colonel Michael Campion.

The defendant, whose name cannot be published on the direction of the judge, also denied two further charges of sexually assaulting another female solider a short time later in the officer’s mess.

The court heard he had been brought to the mess after being found asleep in a drunken state outside a gymnasium, while dressed in uniform, following a barbecue on the base.

READ MORE

In relation to the first alleged victim, the officer denied placing one hand around the NCO’s back and using his other hand to pull her head towards him leading her to believe he was attempting to kiss her and separately pulling her head towards his genital area.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge that he had placed his arms around the torso of the second female soldier in an inappropriate manner and without her consent as well as subsequently moving his open palms up and down her back while saying: “Come on, come on.”

The officer, a married man with children, originally faced a total of 17 charges before the court martial in relation to events on the night of June 25, 2020.

At the outset of the six-week trial at the military justice centre at McKee Barracks in Dublin, he pleaded guilty to five charges including two counts of assault.

The officer admitted forcibly grabbing the left wrist of one female NCO and assaulting the other female soldier by placing his arms around her torso.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of drunkenness contrary to Section 142 of the Defence Act 1954 and one count of conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline contrary to Section 168 of the Defence Act 1954 by admitting he had said “I’m a prick” to them.

During the trial, three other Section 168 charges were withdrawn by the Director of Military Prosecutions, in relation to claims that the accused had used unbecoming language by replying “Me dick” when addressed by other Defence Forces personnel, as well as asking two male soldiers “do you know who I am?”

Separately, the military judge directed the jury — known as a military board — to acquit the accused of three other charges including one of sexual assault where he had allegedly moved towards one of the female soldiers in a manner that caused her to believe she was going to be sexually assaulted.

The accused was also acquitted of a charge of assaulting the other female soldier by allegedly placing his hand on her shoulder and a Section 168 charge of allegedly telling two male soldiers to “f**k off”.

Most of the evidence in the case has not been reported as a result of extensive reporting restrictions in relation to military personnel, operations and locations imposed by Col Campion.

The military board consists of five men and two women who are all senior ranking officers composed of army, naval and Air Corps personnel.

In addition to the four charges of sexual assault, they have to decide on two other charges to which the accused has pleaded not guilty — a charge of assault against each of his alleged victims.

Under court martial rules, convictions require at least a 5-2 verdict of the military board.