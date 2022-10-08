Second man due in court over killing of man in Co Kerry graveyard

Thomas Dooley was fatally injured when he was attacked by men armed with slash hooks and machetes at New Rath Cemetery at Rathass in Tralee on Wednesday while attending a funeral.

A second man is due to appear in court on Saturday in connection with the killing of a father-of-seven during a burial at a graveyard in Co Kerry earlier this week.

The 41-year-old man, who was arrested in Cork City on Thursday, is due to appear at Kenmare District Court at 2pm on Saturday in connection with the fatal assault on Thomas Dooley (43).

Mr Dooley was fatally injured when he was attacked by men armed with slash hooks and machetes at New Rath Cemetery at Rathass in Tralee on Wednesday while attending a funeral.

Mr Dooley’s wife, Siobhán was also injured when she tried to intervene and protect him, and she had to flee across the road and into a shop for safety after some of the pursued her.

READ MORE

Mr Dooley was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was rushed the short distance to University Hospital Kerry in Rathass where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ms Dooley was also taken to hospital where she continues to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the attack which happened at around 11.45am on Thursday.

The Dooleys had been attending the burial in New Rath Cemetery of mother-of-five, Bridget O’Brien (48), who was living in Killarney but was being buried in her hometown of Tralee.

The man appearing in court on Saturday will be the second to be charged in connection with the fatal attack on Mr Dooley and follows a court appearance on Friday by another man.

Mr Dooley’s brother, Patrick Dooley, a 35-year-old father-of-one from Arbutus Grove in Killarney, was charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5th.

Patrick Dooley was charged with the murder at Kenmare District Court on Friday and he was remanded in custody by Judge David Waters to appear at Tralee District Court on October 12th.