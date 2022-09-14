Teacher Enoch Burke tells court he has ‘strong’ case for injunctions over school’s disciplinary process

Teacher Enoch Burke has asked the High Court for injunctions restraining his school employer from continuing his paid suspension or taking further steps in a disciplinary process pending a full hearing concerning the lawfulness of that process.

Mr Burke said he considered he had a “strong” case for the injunctions, on grounds including provisions of the Constitution concerning freedom of conscience and the free profession of religious belief.

Mr Burke moved his application today before Ms Justice Eileen Roberts. His parents, sister Ammi and brother Isaac, were in court.

He was committed to Mountjoy Prison on September 6th over breaching a High Court order restraining his attending or teaching at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath, where he has been employed since 2018, pending a disciplinary process.

That process was invoked in August arising from his publicly voiced opposition at a school event in June to a direction from the then school principal, issued to all staff in May, to refer to a transitioning student by their preferred name and the pronoun “they”.

Mr Burke had publicly stated, at the close of a religious service in June marking the 260th anniversary of the school, the direction was contrary to the school’s ethos and to Scripture and asked the principal to withdraw it.

After the disciplinary process was invoked on foot of a report compiled by the principal, he was placed on paid administrative leave on August 24th.

When he continued to attend at the school despite being asked by management not to do so, it sought and secured a court order on August 30th restraining him from attending and teaching there.

He continued to attend and the school brought attachment and committal proceedings which resulted in his being sent to Mountjoy until he purges his contempt or further order.

Last Monday, Mr Burke moved a counterclaim to the school’s proceedings and sought four injunctions to apply until the High Court decides his counterclaim.

In his counterclaim, he alleges, among other things, the paid suspension and disciplinary process breaches his constitutional rights to freedom of conscience, of expression and of religious belief.

One of the injunctions is aimed at securing his release from prison on the basis of his claim that the decision placing him on paid administrative leave breached his constitutional rights and therefore, he argued, the order requiring him to stay away from the school must fall.

Mr Justice Conor Dignam adjourned that particular application to Wednesday.

The judge said it was not necessary, at this stage, to deal with the application for three other injunctions aimed at restraining further steps in the disciplinary process as the school had said no steps were imminent and Mr Burke would be given three days notice of any intended steps.

In court on Wednesday, Mr Burke said it would be unconscionable and contrary to his constitutional rights, the law, natural justice and fair procedures to allow the disciplinary process proceed further until the court determines whether the process is constitution and lawful.

He did not accept it was not necessary, given the school’s undertaking not to take further steps in the disciplinary process without giving him three days notice, to delay consideration of the other three injunctions sought by him.

He said he was entitled to have them decided and entitled to “clarity”. When he asked the judge for a response to that submission, she said she would give a response “when I’m ready”.

Mr Burke said he considered he had a strong case for the injunctions, on grounds including his rights to freedom of conscience, expression and free profession of religious belief.

The principal’s report grounding the disciplinary process made no reference to those rights, he said. The report referred to his non-acceptance of transgenderism and expressed serious concerns about how he might act in school in circumstances where he had stated his personal views on transgenderism in school and at a public event after the school term had ended.

Mr Burke said it was “very clear” that what he was stating at the school event were his religious beliefs. Invoking a disciplinary process on foot of his religious beliefs is an unlawful and unconstitutional interference with his rights to profess his religious beliefs and practice his religion, he said.

The case is continuing.