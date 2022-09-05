Enoch Burke to appear in court over alleged breach of injunction

Enoch Burke being brought into the Four Courts by Gardaí, accompanied by his father, Sean Burke. Photograph: Collins Courts

Schoolteacher Enoch Burke has been escorted to the High Court in Dublin by Gardaí where he is due to appear this afternoon.

The High Court had last week ordered the arrest of the secondary schoolteacher who is alleged to have breached the terms of an injunction directing him not to attend or teach at the school where he is employed.

The court had previously granted an injunction to the board of management of Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath against the teacher who was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-August pending the outcome of a disciplinary process commenced by the school where he has been employed for several years.

The school claimed that despite its decision to suspend him, made at what its counsel said was “a difficult meeting” he attended with his sister Ammi earlier this month, he had continued to attend at the school’s campus.

The disciplinary process arose after the teacher objected to a request by the school, based on a request from a student and their parents earlier this year to address a student, who wishes to transition, by a different name and to use the pronoun “they”.

Mr Burke, it is claimed, objected to this, questioned the school’s position and has alleged that a belief system is being forced on students.

