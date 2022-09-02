Man who stored Lyra McKee murder gun insists he had no role in her killing

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead as she observed rioting in the Creggan area in April 2019. Photograph: Jess Lowe/AFP via Getty

A man convicted of possessing the gun used to shoot journalist Lyra McKee wants to challenge any “misconception” he was involved in the murder, a court has heard.

Niall Sheerin (29) pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession of a pistol and ammunition with intent to enable another person to endanger life.

The gun used to kill the author – a Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol – was found wrapped in plastic bags in a hollow behind a telegraph pole in a field in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry in 2020. Bullets and a spent ammunition magazine were also discovered in the package.

Ballistics tests showed the pistol had been used in five shootings in the city in the previous 21 months, including the April 18th, 2019 murder of Ms McKee who was shot dead as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The dissident republican organisation styling itself as the New IRA admitted responsibility for her murder. DNA linked to Sheerin was found on the weapon.

The defendant, from Tyrconnell Street in Derry, appeared before a judge in Belfast on Friday for a sentencing hearing.

Outlining mitigating factors, defence barrister Kieran Mallon QC made clear that Sheerin had no knowledge of how the weapon had been used before him storing it for a “short period of time”.

“His culpability rests in his possession or storing or warehousing the weapon for a short period of time. We would ask the court to accept that as his culpability.”

The barrister said Sheerin was aware that he was storing a gun on behalf of the New IRA.

However, the Crown prosecutor added: “It is accepted that the prosecution cannot establish to the requisite standard that the defendant would have been aware of the specific history of this particular firearm.”

The court heard Sheerin had 15 previous convictions for offences including riotous behaviour, criminal damage and assaults on police.

Mr Justice Stephen Fowler said he would pass sentence on Sheerin on September 14th. – PA