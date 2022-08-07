Two men due in court over €8.4m drugs find in Co Westmeath

The men, aged 40 and 54, were arrested on Thursday. Stock photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

Two men are due before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court in Co Westmeath this morning in connection with the seizure of 120kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4 million.

The men, aged 40 and 54, were arrested by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by other national units in the county on Thursday.

Officers attached to the bureau, supported by other national units, intercepted two vehicles shortly after 6pm on Thursday at two locations in the Lough Owel area of Co Westmeath.

Follow up searches were conducted at residential properties in Co Kildare and Waterford city. The men were arrested of suspicion of drug trafficking contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

They were detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

The seizure was carried out under Operation Tara, which has the aim of dismantling organised crime networks involved in the sale and supply of drugs in this country.