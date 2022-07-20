Woman charged after death of Juris Viktorovs in Co Wicklow

Juris Viktorovs was stabbed to death at a house in Ballyconnell, Co Wicklow.

A woman rearrested as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of Juris Viktorovs at a house in Co Wicklow in February has been charged.

The woman, who is in her thirties, is scheduled to appear before Carlow District Court on Thursday.

Mr Viktorovs (36) was killed at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, on February 10th during a social gathering. He was originally from Latvia and is understood to have lived at various addresses in Co Wicklow and Co Carlow since emigrating to Ireland.

Gardaí believe a number of people were in the house when the victim died after a dispute broke out at about 8pm.

The house where the killing took place was sealed off and secured by gardaí overnight and subsequently examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A number of items, including knives, were taken from the house to be examined as part of the Garda investigation.