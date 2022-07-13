Man appears in court charged with murder of Lisa Thompson

Lisa Thompson’s remains were discovered in her home, where she lived alone, on Sandyhill Gardens on Tuesday, May 10th. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson (52) at her north Dublin home earlier this year. Ms Thompson’s remains were discovered in her home, where she lived alone, on Sandyhill Gardens on Tuesday, May 10th.

Brian McHugh (37) appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon charged with Ms Thomspon’s murder. Mr McHugh, with an address Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, appeared before Judge Teresa Kelly.

The accused man was granted free legal aid and was remanded in custody for a week, to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday, July 20th.

