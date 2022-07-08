‘The fear never goes away’: Woman addresses older brother as he is jailed for sexual abuse

A woman who was frequently sexually assaulted by her older brother in Dublin over a two-year period the 1970s has told a court that she has struggled to survive ever since. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Paul Brothwood (63), of Apples Road, Wedgewood Estate, Sandyford, was on Friday sentenced to eight months in prison after he pleaded guilty to four sample counts of indecently assaulting his sister in their family home at Tibradden Grove, Walkinstown between 1973 and 1975. The maximum penalty available to the court for the offence at that time is two years’ imprisonment.

Catherine Kirwan (57) ,who waived her anonymity so that her brother could be named, read her victim impact statement aloud in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court and concluded by directly addressing her abuser.

“You, Paul, took my courage from me all those years ago. Today I take it back,” she said.

The court heard that Mrs Kirwan was aged between nine and 11 when the abuse occurred, while her brother was aged between 14 and 16.

Det Garda Fionnuala Delahunty told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that while Mrs Kirwan’s memories of each individual assault were “hazy”, the abuse occurred frequently. She said Mrs Kirwan has “vivid memories” of waking up in the bottom bunk as a child to find her brother on top of her or touching her vagina.

The court heard Mrs Kirwan has suffered mental health difficulties for most of her adult life as a result of being abused.

‘Fear and dread’

Mrs Kirwan said she lived a life of “fear and dread” and that the abuse had influenced all of her relationships, her marriage, every decision she makes and everything she does.

“No child should be afraid in their own home. Older brothers should be there to protect their younger siblings, not take away their innocence and their childhood,” she said. “I’m that little girl again, scared and confused. The fear never goes away.”

Mrs Kirwan said that only for the support of her husband and daughters, she would not be alive today.

The court heard that she left school after the Inter Cert as she could not concentrate or study and feels that she could have had a career and achieved so much more had she not been abused. She suffered severe post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter as she was terrified she would not be able to protect her daughter from abuse, eventually leading to her needing hospital treatment.

“I took an overdose in an attempt to end my life and all the misery. I thought my baby and my husband would be better off without me. I felt I wasn’t good enough to be a Mam,” she said.

Tragedy

Judge Martin Nolan described the victim impact statement as “very touching” and said it was a tragedy and deeply unfortunate that Mrs Kirwan had not received appropriate help. “Society at that time didn’t really know how to deal with these situations,” he said.

The judge said the mitigation in the case was clear in that Brothwood pleaded guilty, cooperated totally with the investigation and expressed remorse, shame and regret which seemed to be genuine. “It is highly unlikely that he will reoffend,” he added.

Maurice Coffey SC, defending, said Brothwood had been consumed with guilt for all his adult life and, unusually, did not wish for any testimonials to be put forward on his behalf.

“He accepts that his actions have caused devastation to his sister’s life. He unreservedly apologises to his sister and hopes that today will be of some assistance to her. He will accept any punishment,” counsel said.