Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said the cost of the force's security operation around the recent meetings of European leaders in Dublin was expected to come in under budget. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Europol is co-ordinating the investigation into hoax bomb threats against airlines, schools and media organisations, the Garda Commissioner has said.

Justin Kelly said gardaí were “feeding into the probe” after a “spate” of threats.

Several Irish media outlets, schools and airlines received hoax bomb threats days before a major EU summit was held in Dublin earlier this month.

Asked for an update on the investigation, Kelly said he was limited in what he could say but added: “Europol in The Hague are co-ordinating a lot of that work – we’re obviously feeding into that ourselves.

“It is really important that businesses, schools, entities are aware of the advice that we have around bomb hoaxes.

“It is really important that if you get one of those into your business, school or whatever it is, you contact An Garda Síochána.”

Kelly said it was also “important to remember” that none of the threats in the run-up to the events was viable.

However, a “crude but viable device” was also found near the Dublin location where heads of state held a dinner during the major EU events. It was safely disposed of.

The European Political Community summit and the informal EU council meeting on back-to-back days represented the largest policing operation in the history of the State, as gardaí co-ordinated security around the arrival of 50 world leaders in the Irish capital.

Asked about the cost of the operation, Kelly said he did not have a “final figure” but added he believed it would come in under budget.

“We were provided with a significant budget from the Government to provide policing around it,” he said.

“A large amount of that was around overtime – we don’t as yet have the final figures in on that. But our anticipation at the moment is we will actually be under budget from what we we’re given – so that’s really positive from our point of view.”

The commissioner said this was down to “a lot of co-operation from the public” and “very little public order incidents” that needed to be handled.

Kelly was speaking at the opening of a €24 million Garda station in Bailieboro, Co Cavan, to replace the previous one.

An additional six gardaí have been assigned to Bailieboro – bringing the number of staff and sworn personnel at the station above 60. - PA