A boy has voluntarily attended a Garda station for questioning in relation to a scrambler hit-and-run in Ballina, Co Mayo, in which a 62-year-old man was killed.

John Queenan (62) was walking home when he was struck by the scrambler at Mercy Park, McDermott Street, Ballina, at about 9.25pm on Friday.

He was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries but was subsequently pronounced dead.

For operational reasons, results of the postmortem are not being released “but will assist the ongoing investigation”, a Garda spokesperson said.

Investigating gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

“A male juvenile has attended voluntarily at a Garda station, in the presence of a parent, and has been questioned in relation to this incident,” the spokesperson added.

Gardaí will first prepare a file for the National Juvenile Office, as required under the Children Act, 2001.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, including any road users or local residents who may have dashcam footage, or those with doorbell camera footage, of a scrambler in Ballina on Friday.

In addition, any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Mercy Park (locally known as Parkside), McDermott Street, Ballina, between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information can contact Ballina Garda station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.