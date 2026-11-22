Gardaí seized 110kg of vacuum-packed cannabis herb from two parked vans in Dublin on Friday, as well as a firearm during a follow-up search of a property. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí seized 110 kg of vacuum-packed cannabis herb found in two parked vans in Dublin on Friday.

The drivers of both vehicles were arrested following the seizure, which was part of An Garda Síochána’s Operation Tara, and executed by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT).

A follow-up search under warrant was conducted at a residential property in the Dublin 8 area, during which officers also seized a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol with five rounds of ammunition.

They also found a further 12.5 kg of cannabis herb, 0.5kg of cocaine, €4,550 in cash and an assortment of documents.

Gardaí seized 110kg of vacuum-packed cannabis herb from two parked vans in Dublin on Friday, as well as a firearm during a follow-up search of a property. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí said the combined value of drugs seized was €1,765,000. The substances are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, while the firearm will be examined by the Garda Ballistics Section.

Operation Tara is an ongoing operation tackling the drugs trade with a strong focus on street-level dealing.

In a statement, gardaí said officers conducted an intelligence-led operation on Bulfin Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 at approximately 6.45pm on Friday.

The two male drivers, aged in their 40s and 20s, were arrested at the scene and were detained at Garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

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